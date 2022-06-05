OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

OGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.01 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

