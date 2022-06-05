Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $6,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Olaplex by 227.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.