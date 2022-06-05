Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head-To-Head Review

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omnichannel Acquisition and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Palomar has a consensus target price of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.42%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A Palomar $247.79 million 6.47 $45.85 million $1.68 37.90

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02% Palomar 15.82% 13.53% 5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

