On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.15).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.73. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.40 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.48).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

