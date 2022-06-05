Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Comparison

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.61 $21.29 million $4.14 8.57 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 15.32% 1.05% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 526.7, meaning that its share price is 52,570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats CCUR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About CCUR (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

