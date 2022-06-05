ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

