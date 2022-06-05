Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

PKG stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

