Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Head to Head Survey

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.35%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -25.25% -21.12% Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -52.48% -24.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($24.58) -0.51 Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.25 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.74

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerovate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

