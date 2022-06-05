Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $53.20. 18,124,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783,124. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

