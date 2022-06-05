Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. Pharming Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

PHAR opened at $8.01 on Friday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

