Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

PECO stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.70. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.