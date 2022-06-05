Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Popular by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,867,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.96. Popular has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.