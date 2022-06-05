PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 954.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.