Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.
A number of research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DTIL stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
