Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.