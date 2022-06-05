PVH Corp. (PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 29th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

PVH has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

