PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

PVH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. 1,503,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,103. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

