QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Financial Contrast

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

QCR has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QCR and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $87.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than SouthState.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QCR and SouthState’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $300.58 million 3.31 $98.90 million $6.58 8.57 SouthState $1.44 billion 4.27 $475.54 million $6.04 13.47

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 35.29% 16.12% 1.76% SouthState 30.19% 10.33% 1.19%

Summary

QCR beats SouthState on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

