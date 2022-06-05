R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

