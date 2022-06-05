Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Rambus has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

