Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at $4,879,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,291 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 9.5% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 75.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 704,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

