Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

