Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

