Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $472.31 million 2.65 $118.66 million $2.58 10.14 Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.47 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 27.75% 7.67% 0.74% Texas Community Bancshares 5.34% 1.27% 0.18%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, small business banking, asset based lending, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. The company serves personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of March 14, 2022, it operated 106 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont. The company also has commercial banking offices in Providence, Rhode Island and New Haven, Connecticut. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

