Reviewing BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) and The Competition

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 325 1332 1831 59 2.46

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.68%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -200.00 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -27.77

BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -232.11% 7.13% -10.99%

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences rivals beat BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

