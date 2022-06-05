Reviewing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% Data443 Risk Mitigation -181.21% N/A -214.20%

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -3.98, meaning that its stock price is 498% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.67 $10.74 million ($0.19) -32.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.19 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

