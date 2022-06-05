Reviewing Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00 Capricorn Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Capricorn Energy has a consensus price target of $4.16, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.55 $115.74 million $0.88 24.67 Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 14.08 $894.50 million N/A N/A

Capricorn Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gibson Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.98% 25.25% 4.86% Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Capricorn Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Capricorn Energy (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

