Reviewing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs -7.51% 19.14% 8.96% CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TaskUs and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $51.38, suggesting a potential upside of 106.57%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 3.18 -$58.70 million ($0.75) -33.16 CompuMed $6.32 million 31.79 $1.07 million $0.02 237.62

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompuMed beats TaskUs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About CompuMed (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

