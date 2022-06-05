Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO High Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.54 $30.09 million $1.30 10.85 PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations. It employs fundamental analysis along with a top down stock picking approach to make its investments. PIMCO High Income Fund was formed on April 30, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.