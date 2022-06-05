Reviewing Zenvia (ZENV) & Its Rivals

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is one of 407 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zenvia to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zenvia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zenvia Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

Zenvia presently has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 476.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -5.93% -4.49% -2.78% Zenvia Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenvia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million -$8.27 million -14.11 Zenvia Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

Zenvia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zenvia beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

