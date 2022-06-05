Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

