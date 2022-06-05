SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) vs. Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Critical Analysis

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -17.13% -13.41% -4.82% Resonate Blends N/A -14.47% 93.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.82 -$61.63 million ($0.84) -76.55 Resonate Blends $30,000.00 159.34 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SailPoint Technologies and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 11 4 0 2.27 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $62.52, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats SailPoint Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Resonate Blends (Get Rating)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

