Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$39.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

