Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

