SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,370.63 ($17.34).
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.74) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($37,959.07).
About SEGRO (Get Rating)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.