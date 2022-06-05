SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,370.63 ($17.34).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.74) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($37,959.07).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,084 ($13.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.58. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 1,049.50 ($13.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The stock has a market cap of £13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21.

About SEGRO (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.