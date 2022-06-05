Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCL. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SCL opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$449.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.6281053 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

