Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.42 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

