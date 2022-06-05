Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to announce $31.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $129.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $130.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.67 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $167.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 276,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,045,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.