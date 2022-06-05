Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

OMIC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

