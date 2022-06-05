Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post sales of $663.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.90 million to $672.00 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $510.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.