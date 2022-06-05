Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.