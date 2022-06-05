Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON SMS opened at GBX 844 ($10.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 792.09. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.13). The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 263.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 875.00%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.10), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,203.05).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

