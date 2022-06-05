Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

