SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $19.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SolarWinds by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

