SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
SWI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $14,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.