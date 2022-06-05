SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $14,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.