Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

