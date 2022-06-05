SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SPXC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 18.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 142,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

