St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STJPF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of STJPF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

