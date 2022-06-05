Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stem by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.26. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

