Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. Stericycle has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $78.62.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

